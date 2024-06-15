



As the first taste of the goth/rock and post-punk band’s forthcoming album, The March Violets have released the new single “Hammer the Last Nail” this past Friday, June 14. The song marks the first example of the current lineup of founding members Tom Ashton and Rosie Garland with new bassist Mat Thorpe, the latter having joined in January of this year; available now on Bandcamp, “Hammer the Last Nail” serves the introductory single and the opening track of the forthcoming Crocodile Promises, due to arrive on July 19 via Metropolis Records. The accompanying video was directed and edited by Ashton, with Thrope contributing graphics alongside Aly Fell; Garland and Thrope also shot the video’s footage with Toni Slater and Charlotte Ashton.











The March Violets was founded in 1981 in Leeds, going on to attain notable stature in the U.K. goth/rock scene through numerous singles and EPs; between 1987 and 2007, the band would reunite and perform sporadically, finally releasing the full-length debut Made Glorious in 2013, followed in 2015 by Mortality. William Faith (The Bellwether Syndicate, Faith and the Muse) notably joined the band as a touring member in 2015, his position taken over by Thorpe upon his departure. Crocodile Promises marks The March Violets’ third full-length studio effort, with pre-orders available through Bandcamp in digital, CD, and vinyl formats. The band also has a series of live shows scheduled throughout the month of July in Leeds, London, Bristol, Nottingham, and the Rebellion Festival in Blackpool; a full listing of live dates can be found on the band’s website.





