



It’s been nearly a year since Magic Wands released any new material, but the wait is over with today’s reveal of the “Hide” single. Known for their dreamy and ethereal brand of shoegazing post-punk, Chris and Dexy Valentine have been garnering acclaim over the past six years, culminating in the band signing to Metropolis Records and releasing the Switch album and its Switched remix companion in 2023; the “Hide” single, now available on Bandcamp and all major streaming platforms, includes an additional remix by Lars Deutsch, while the music video features a performance by Los Angela. Magic Wands will be performing in Los Angeles at the Teragram Ballroom on August 23, with more shows and music currently in the works.









Magic Wands

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Metropolis Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)