



Wednesday, February 7 will see the release of “Surveillance,” the debut single from electro/industrial supergroup Crushing State. Originally founded by Chris Ruiz as a solo venture, the addition of Seadrake’s Mathias Thürk and André Feller of Solar Fake and Dreadful Shadows, as well as drummer Vincent Viebig transformed the project into a fully fledge band; Ruiz is best known as the co-founder of synthpop act And One, having departed from the band in 2011 and subsequently forming PAKT. with Gio van Oli, and carrying out a notable career as a prominent Berlin-based photographer. As stated, Crushing State began as Ruiz’s solo outfit, utilizing recordings and material he’d created as far back as 1998. Arriving via Megahype, “Surveillance” will be available via all major digital outlets, with the band to reveal more music as the year progresses.





