



Two years after releasing her debut studio album, Jennifer Anne D’Amico – a.k.a. MeDenom – has revealed a follow-up EP. Death Rights serves as a companion piece to 2022’s Death Writes, its five tracks continuing her exploration of spiritual experiences and inner turmoil stemming from her own struggles with mental illness; through her spoken word recitations, MeDenom aims to attain a cathartic understanding of “the world in which she had once lived,” leading to her current mindset. Written, produced, and mixed entirely by D’Amico, the Death Rights EP is available now via Pen(Plus)Paper on Bandcamp; Death Writes was released on April 22, 2022, with both the album and EP available as name-your-price items. MeDenom is currently based in the Southern Georgia/Northern Florida area.









MeDenom

Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)