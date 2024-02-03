



“We may not speak the same language, but in the vortex of sound, there is a raw, primal understanding that transcends words.” So says Jack Dangers with the unveiling of a new collaboration between Meat Beat Manifesto and Japanese noise pioneer Merzbow, titled Extinct. Over the course of the record’s two primary tracks, listeners will be treated to a journey of dismantled sounds as Dangers’ industrial and dub-influenced breakbeat structures are broken down and regurgitated through Masami Akita’s signature use of feedback and distorted soundscapes. The results are what Dangers refers to as “a plexus of chaos redefining what music can and could be,” going on to praise the collaboration as “a masterclass in sonic anarchy.” Supplementing Extinct is a radio edit of the opening “¡FLAKKA!,” reducing the 20-and-a-half-minute-long track into a four-and-a-half summation for listeners to preview, while Side-Line is currently hosting an < ahref="https://www.side-line.com/exclusive-album-stream-by-meat-beat-manifesto-merzbow-extinct">exclusive stream of the album in its entirety until February 4. Extinct will be released via Cold Spring on April 26 in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, with pre-orders available now on Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)