



On January 5, Matte Blvck revealed the “Vows” single – today, February 1, sees the arrival of the music video. Serving as the title track and the first taste of the San Diego gothic electro act’s forthcoming album, the song features the core trio of Alex Gonzales, Bidi Cobra, and Daniel Corrales declaring “I’m not afraid” in darkly anthemic fashion amid metallic pulses and searing dancefloor bass, with additional programming provided by Israel Medina; the video was directed by Corrales. Mixed by Aaron Short and mastered by Chris Chetland, “Vows” marks Matte Blvck’s first release of 2024, following 2023’s “Proxy” and its accompanying remix by Bryan Dych of So Much Blood.” The forthcoming Vows album marks Matte Blvck’s sophomore effort after 2020’s I’m Waving, Not Drowning, the band having released several singles and standalone remixes in the interim. The band is currently scheduled to perform at Music Box in San Diego on March 1, with special guests including So Much Blood, Selective Response, and Snakes of Russia.









Matte Blvck

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)