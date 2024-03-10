



Italian electro/metal act Master Boot Record has announced a run of North American 10 tour dates to take place this spring. While the band’s studio recordings have been characterized by their completely synthesized chiptune asesthetics, the band is translating this sound to the live environment with the addition of organic instruments, with founder Victor Love – a.k.a. Vittorio D’Amore – joined by guitarist Edoardo Taddei and drummer Giulio Galati. “This is especially challenging for lead guitar parts that aren’t written according to natural guitar playing positions,” Love explains, “By combining synthesizers and real instruments, the live show of MBR is a different experience from the studio albums.” The tour will see Master Boot Record performing in Brooklyn, Toronto, Columbus, Montral, Chicago, Philadelphia, and more, with a full list of dates and tickets now on sale via the band’s website; this North American tour follows up on the band’s European tour this past November, celebrating Master Boot Record’s Personal Computer album, released in 2022 via Metal Blade Records. Prior to forming Master Boot Record in 2016, Victor Love had been a founding member of industrial/rock and cyberpunk act Dope Stars Inc. and goth/rock act My Sixth Shadow.













Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)