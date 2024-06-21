



More than two years after the British darkwave group announced its breakup, Massive Ego has made its return with the “In Your Own Darkness” single. The song is a lyrical reflection of vocalist Marc Massive’s struggles with mental health and his efforts to return to songwriting and shed the trappings of his past public persona; joined by drummer Olly Frost, keyboardist Lloyd Price, and former Rosetta Stong member Porl Young, “In Your Own Darkness” expands upon Massive Ego’s trademark blend of ’80s post-punk and new wave vibes with darkly engaging atmospheres and vibrant guitar touches, while also presenting a more streamlined and austere image. “I realized if I was to come back, I needed to do everything differently this time,” Massive explains, “And that meant leaving the past behind, and no longer feeling like I needed to hide behind the ‘wig and make-up’ that I’d become known for, and ultimately became a prison of my own making.” Massive Ego initially broke up in 2022 following the release of that year’s The New Normal EP; Marc Massive would then release his solo Idol Lies EP and short film in August of 2023, which presented similarly therapeutic and self-reflective themes. A music video for the single has also been released, produced and directed by Massive with Nick Courcoux, and featuring acting performances by A.C.J. Kreugel and burlesque performer Dixie Dread. Massive Ego made its comeback in Berlin at the Out of Line Weekender Festival on May 2, with “In Your Own Darkness” serving as the first in a planned series of singles to eventually lead up to a new album; the band also is planning tour dates for 2025.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)