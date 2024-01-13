



After more than three years, Jens B. Petersen and his cohorts have reactivated and rebooted ManMindMachine with a new single. “Now the robots are awoken, and they do not like what they see has happened to the world,” with the “Propaganda” single marking the Danish electro/EBM act’s first release of new material since the RetroFuturist mini-EP in 2020; along with the accompanying visualizer, “Propaganda” addresses the ills of navigating the modern world with lines like “They say you must comply,” “Truth a casualty,” and “Smothered in exaggeration” set to throbbing synth layers and beats, addressing corporate, media, and government manipulation on a global scale. Released today, January 13, by Tinnitorturous and available via Bandcamp, “Propaganda” also features the “NotManMade” exclusive B-side, which follows with a surreal narrative of “a sleeper robot agent not acknowledging being a robot.”









