



With a full-length debut album on the horizon, London-based electro/hip-hop artist Lynks has revealed the “CPR” single. As the fourth taste of what Abomination has to offer, the song sees Lynks collaborating with PVA’s Josh Baxter to address those who create a sense of vulnerability to appeal to “men with savior complexes,” drawing on the artist’s past experiences administering first aid; “I was mid-chest compression on my dummy, and suddenly the chorus just came into my head over the rhythm of my hands on the doll,” Lynks explains, stating that CPR was a metaphorical match for the notion of the “Big Strong Man.” The accompanying video for “CPR” was directed by Kassanda Powell.







Written and produced by Lynks, Abomination is due for release on April 12 via Heavenly Recordings, with pre-orders available now on Bandcamp in digital, vinyl, and CD formats. “CPR” follows the singles for “Use It or Lose It,” “New Boyfriend,” and “(What Did You Expect From) Sex with a Stranger.” Stemming off from three previously released EPs, on which the artist “was trying so hard to get anyone to pay attention,” Abomination pursues a less intentionally funny, though still thoroughly flippant approach that addresses the light and shade of modern queer culture, casual sex, unfulfilling one night stands, references to Sean Cody, and more. Lynks will also be touring in support of the album, beginning in the U.K. from April 12-24, and then continuing throughout Europe from April 26-May 4, with stopes including Berlin, Hamburg, Amsterdam, Paris, and more; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the Lynks website.









Lynks

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Heavenly Recordings

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)