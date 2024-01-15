



Pelagic Records has announced the release of Much Unseen Is Also Here, the latest studio effort from industrial drone and experimental ambient artist Brian Williams, better known by the moniker of Lustmord. The album continues the thematic and narrative arc first established by the artist’s third release, 1990’s Heresy, with Lustmord stating that “My music is not meant to be explained – only listened to as a means of exposing the sheer insignificance of our primitive thoughts and actions within the cast scale of the cosmos, a scale that we as a species are ill equipped to comprehend.” Even so, Much Unseen Is Also Here serves as a gateway to those cosmic secrets, continuing to present Lustmord’s signature ritualistic and existential soundscapes, sequenced in eight tracks across three distinct sections that are intended to be heard in a single uninterrupted setting. Due for release on March 15, Much Unseen Is Also Here is available to pre-order on Bandcamp in digital and vinyl formats; this marks the first release of new material from Lustmord since 2021’s Dark Matter and ALTER, the latter a collaborative effort with Karin Park of Årabrot. 2022 saw the release of The Others [Lustmord Deconstructured], showcasing remixes and reinterpretations of [ O T H E R ] from 2008.

