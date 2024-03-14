



A chance encounter via social media reunited the duo of Kevin Hunter and Diane Dubois, the two having previously worked together in Cold Dance, and now operating together again under the moniker of Lunar Paths since 2021. Following up on the 2022 Fuse EP, the pair has announced a full-length album, titled Glimmer, which builds on the two musicians’ collective histories in the ’80s post-punk and goth/rock scenes; comprised of nine tracks the band has been steadily revealing over the last two years, Glimmer also presents a more eclectic stylistic range that draws inspiration from current modes – “the music scene has changed and developed in so many exciting and unforeseeable ways,” with the songs expressing the duo’s adventurous, yet distinctly darkwave spirit. Glimmer is due to arrive on April 6 via all streaming/download platforms. Singles from the album include “Burn,” “Sometime Never,” “Halo,” “Shine,” “Heartshot,” “September,” “Falling Star,” “Silvania,” and “Yeraz.” Most recently, Lunar Paths released on February 24 the “New” single, featuring lyrics and a spoken word performance by Irish actor/writer Ben Keaton. Prior to Lunar Paths, Kevin Hunter was best known as a member of post-punk and goth/rock band Skeletal Family.





Lunar Paths

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)