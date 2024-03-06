



It’s almost been a year since the Berlin-based based act released its last album, the highly acclaimed Heaving; now, Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys moves forward with the announcement of the band’s next full-length effort. Titled A Human Home, the album was written by Kruger in the midst of the lockdowns, with its intimate and lo-fi aesthetics matching those of the room in which she composed – perhaps it is appropriate that the first single is called “Rooms,” the spoken lines of “I just wanna be close” set to synth and strings to emphasize the album’s intimacy. Furthermore, A Human Home will be host to several “accidental and deliberate” remote collaborations, with “Rooms” featuring Kruger duetting with her best friend from South Africa, Candice Cruse, the strings provided by The Lost Boys bandmate Jean-Louise Parker. “Rooms” is available to stream via most major digital outlets, to be released by Metropolis Records in North America and Unique Records in Europe, with more info on A Human Home to follow soon. Today sees Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys beginning a touring cycle, performing in North America from March 6 to March 12 in New York and Texas, before heading to Europe from March 23 to May 24; a full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found via the band’s website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)