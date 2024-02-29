



Lucia Cifarelli has launched a Kickstarter campaign for her latest studio effort, titled No God Here. With songs about “perseverance, resilience, and the stories that shape the individual and collective spirit,” No God Here marks Cifarelli’s third solo album after 2021’s I Am Eye and 2006’s From the Land of Volcanos; of the new album, she states, “As an artist and songwriter, I approach my craft with mindful fearlessness, shedding light in dark places with words and music.” As the launch of the campaign coincides with the onset of Women’s History Month, Cifarelli also goes on to credit pioneering female musicians, expressing her gratitude for their work and stating that “When I’m singing and recording these songs, I know that I’m standing on their shoulders.”







Best known as one of the primary songwriters and front woman for KMFDM since 2002, the No God Here campaign also kicks off the week before the start of the band’s 40th anniversary tour, which will run from March 6-28; a full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found here. In 2023, Cifarelli collaborated with esteemed musician/producer Julian Beeston on his Featured project on the “Medusa” single; she has also made appearances on recordings by Acumen Nation, Combichrist, Victor Love, co-wrote Europop artist Valentine’s 2010 Love Like Gold album, was formerly the vocalist for alt. metal act Drill, and has perfomed in KMFDM offshoots MDFMK, KGC, and Schwein

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)