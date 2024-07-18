



Dominican dark electro artist Luci Ferrum has been on a steady wave of single releases throughout 2024, which has now culminated in the EXGF EP. Released today, July 18, and available in digital and CD formats via Bandcamp, the EP presents three original tracks and two remixes, each offering different perspectives of hatred toward someone once trusted and held dear. “Ex-Girl Friend? Ex-Good Friend? Ex-Great Fuck? We’ll never know,” the artist states as the EP features a remastered version of the “Good Filth” single released earlier this year, along with “Golden Flower” and “God Forgives” following the same initial motif; “God Forigves” is also presented in a harder edit, as well as a dubstep remix by Indian artist Kucklow, with the whole of EXGF mixed and mastered by Colombian producer MODVLE, with whom Ferrum shared an adventurous musical partnership, encouraging her feminine vocals over the standard harsh and guttural sounds of the aggrotech style. The EXGF EP follows up on the aforementioned “Good Filth” single, as well as “Take Me” and “Devil Got Nothing On Me,” released in April and February of this year, respectively; Ferrum is also planning live shows and video and other audiovisual accompaniments to her music, with a video for “Good Filth” currently in the works.





Luci Ferrum

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)