



From the dreamy gothic rock act’s upcoming fourth album comes the “Beautiful Chaos” single from Lovelorn Dolls. Along with the accompanying video, shot and edited by the band, the duo of Kristell Lowagie and Bernard Daubresse explore intense psychological and emotional issues, manifested in the visuals depicting the unraveling of the characters trapped in the confines of an asylum. The band describes the song as “an ode to love stories gone wrong,” and that “any resemblance to real people is purely coincidental.”











“Beautiful Chaos” marks the second single from Deadtime Stories, following up on the June 2023 release of “Dreamworld,” with the EP available now on Bandcamp and featuring remixes of the track by Absynthe of Faith, Restriction 9, Antidote For Annie, AudioPyre, and The Breath of Life. Following up on 2018’s Darker Ages, Deadtime Stories and the accompanying singles see Lovelorn Dolls working with Maxx Maryan (IMJUDAS, Helalyn Flowers), who produced, mixed, and mastered the album, due to arrive later in 2024 via Alfa Matrix sub-label Spleen+.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)