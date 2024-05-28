



It has been a time for reunions in the dark alternative and post-punk scene, with Love and Rockets once again returning to North American shores. From August 9 to September 29, the trio of Daniel Ash, David J., and Kevin Haskins will be co-headlining the tour with Jane’s Addiction, with tickets going on sale this Friday, May 31, at 10:00am local time via Live Nation; VIP packages will also be available. Stops on the tour include Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Phoenix, Raleigh, Boston, Chicago, Indianapolis, Houston, Tampa, Atlantic City, New York, Toronto, and more; a full listing of dates and ticket links to be found on the bands’ websites. The tour follows Love and Rockets’ run of the west coast last summer, after which the band released My Dark Twin in June of 2023, showcasing alternate versions and unreleased tracks from the sessions that led to 1997’s Sweet F.A.. The tour will feature Jane’s Addiction performing in the original lineup of Perry Farrell, Dave Navarro, Stephen Perkins, and Eric Avery. Ash and Haskins are also members of post-punk group Tones on Tail, who performed their first official set since 1984 at the Cruel World Festival on May 11; Haskins’ daughter Dive Dompé filled in for original member Glenn Campling, the trio having previously performed together as Poptone, the band’s 2018 self-titled album and live sets focusing on recreations of Tones on Tail’s output.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)