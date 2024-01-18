



Today marks the release of Devises, the solo debut of Charles Rehill. Veering away from the more rhythmic electro/EBM of Lost Signal, the album sees Rehill adopting a more pensive and introspective sound, blending post-classical arrangements and darkly ambient textures that draw heavily on his surroundings in upstate New York – layers of piano, choral atmospheres, polyrhythmic structures, and deep bass drones abound on Devises, with Rehill stating that “I’d love to create something that continues to speak to people long after I’ve moved on. I think we heal from shared emotion, and I hope that what I create is able to help in some way… to offer a voice to something we don’t easily express to each other and ourselves.” An aficionado of hardware synthesizers, Rehill has not only amassed a formidable collection to create the 10 tracks on Devises, but has worked for various manufacturers; after the 2008 release of Apparition, Lost Signal would lay dormant until the 2023 Elegy EP, available now as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp. Devises was released today, January 18, and is available now on Bandcamp in digital and CD formats.





Charles Rehill/Lost Signal

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)