



It’s been four years since Lords of Acid was forced to cancel touring plans due to the lockdowns, but now, the masters of sextreme disco are once again set to take on North America with the Make Acid Great Again Tour. As if that weren’t momentous enough, the tour also will see co-founder Praga Khan performing his solo material for what he explains will be the final time; “Two years ago, I bid farewell with a memorable series of sold-out concerts in Belgium,” Khan explains, with he and longtime partner and Lords of Acid co-founder Oliver Adams performing a series of classics that includes “Injected with a Poison” and “Breakfast in Vegas.” On top of that, the pair will be performing tracks from the Mortal Kombat album, released 30 years ago in 1994, and produced by Khan and Adams under the moniker of The Immortals; “This promises to be an unforgettable evening in honor of our legacy and the iconic Mortal Kombat soundtrack.”







The Make Acid Great Again Tour will also mark the band’s debut with new vocalist Gigi Ricci, taking on the role last filled by Marieke Bresseleers on the 2019 Pretty in Kink Tour and its namesake album the previous year. Born in Belgium, Ricci credtis her Belgian father and her Italian mother for her love of music and dance; following her parents’ divorce, she lived a nomadic “gypsy” life, and eventually became a fashion model. Her love of music persisted, and she created a home studio and recorded demos, which received positive feedback on social media before being introduced to Khan. “A spicy detail is that my dad had a relationship with a former singer of the band,” Ricci comments, going on to say that new Lords of Acid demos have been recorded.







Calling the MAGA Tour “a testament to the timeless power of music to inspire and unite,” Lords of Acid will be performing from April 26 to June 7, with stops including Las Vegas, Santa Fe, Dallas, Houston, Orlando, Philadelphia, Chicago, Salt Lake City, Seattle, DC, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, along with Canadian shows in Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the Lords of Acid website, along with VIP packages.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)