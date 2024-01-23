



German dark rock act Lord of the Lost ended 2023 with the announcement of a pair of U.S. dates to take place this September, marking the band’s first appearance on our shores in more than a decade. Now, these shows are part of a larger North American tour, with the January 29 appearance at the 70,000 Tons of Metal cruise in Miami serving as a warmup; the North American tour begins on September 13 in Baltimore, and continues until January 28 in San Francisco, with stops including New York, Boston, Denver, Phoenix, Cleveland, Los Angeles, as well as Canadian dates in Toronto and Montréal. “It has taken too long – not just for us, but for many, many fans,” the band states, expressing great enthusiasm for the headlining tour, which celebrates the band’s fifteenth anniversary; following the Miami peformance, Lord of the Lost will embark on a European tour from March 22 to April 27, with stops including Nuremberg, Barcelona, Paris, Madrid, Luxembourg, Amsterdam, Prague, Vienna, Berlin, Krakow, Leipzig, and more. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the Lord of the Lost website.







Lord of the Lost had originally been scheduled to tour as the opening act for KMFDM in 2017, including an opening performance at that year’s ColdWaves event in Chicago; the tour continued without Lord of the Lost as the band had been denied entry into the United States.

Most recently, Lord of the Lost released the Weapons of Mass Seduction covers album on December 29, 2023 via Napalm Records. Now available in digital, CD, vinyl, and cassette formats via Bandcamp and the label’s European and North American webstores, the album spans 22 of the band’s renditions of songs by the likes of Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, The Pet Shop Boys, Cutting Crew, Duran Duran, Roxette, Lady Gaga, David Bowie, and more.





Lord of the Lost

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Napalm Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)