



Industrial/goth act Lockjaw has announced the release of a new album, ominously titled Songs of Death, to follow up on 2023’s Goliath album and Annihilove EP. The band’s seventeenth release overall sees frontman Medavon DeRaj’e and company continuing with a heavily guitar driven sound, while tapping into tonal elements that defined such earlier records as 2005’s Hell Inside and the Dirty Minds and Smiling Faces debut from 2004. Produced by DeRaj’e with additional vocal recording and production by Eric LaBrosse of Cherry Pit Studios, Songs of Death features eight new tracks, with the band currently rounded out by lead guitarist Scotty Damned, bassist Jake Steffers, and KW Mart on drums; mastered by Justin Shturtz (Machine Head, Blue October, HIM) at Sterling Sound, the album is due to arrive on June 14 via Dark Drug Records. Most recently, The aforementioned Goliath had originally been recorded and produced in 2016, remastered and ultimately released on June 2, 2023.

Lockjaw

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)