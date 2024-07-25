



After enduring the thematic turmoil of Habits & Addictions, LMX is ready to face the darkly atmospheric and melancholy realities of Rehab, the German act’s latest album. Produced by X Marks the Pedwalk musician/producer and Meshwork Music founder Sevren Ni-Arb, Rehab once again demonstrates LMX’s ’80s influences in tandem with complex sound design; thematically, the album addresses the ambivalence of religious and moral convictions, with song titles like “Made to Lose,” “Blame,” “Delusions,” and “Wake Up” hinting at the dark sounds and topics explored. Mastered by Olaf Olaf Wollschläger, Rehab is due for digital release on August 23 via Meshwork Music, with pre-orders available now on Bandcamp; the album follows up on 2022’s Habits & Addictions and 2021’s CTRL + S. LMX is the youngest son of Sevren Ni-Arb, composing his first tracks on mobile devies, and eventually building his own recording studio.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)