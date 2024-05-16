



With her sophomore solo album to arrive this summer, Liz Lamere has released the “Vibration” single and music video as the first offerings from One Never Knows. Directed by photographer Jasmine Hirst with footage shot by Carol Martinez in New York City, Lamere explains that the video “captures the expressions of one’s personal movements within the song; movements that are both poetically calm and violently harsh.” Of the lyrical themes, she further comments that the song is about “personal empowerment” and “believing until the impossible becomes the probable,” manifesting and commanding the pulse of one’s life force.







Like her 2022 Keep It Alive debut, One Never Knows is dedicated to Lamere’s late partner Alan Vega, best known for his work with the pioneering electro-punk outfit Suicide, and as a prominent solo performer and visual artist. Lamere had worked alongside Vega as a musician and producer since 1985 and until his death in 2016. Thematically, One Never Knows addresses Lamere’s lust for life, touching on the motivating energies that guided her through a double life as a Wall Street lawyer and a downtown New York punk drummer. “This album touches on universal themes and variations on those ideas that are very personal to me,” she states, “I hope it will also resonate with listeners. Knowing we never fully know, accepting the certainty of uncertainty and striving to keep learning and growing is incredibly freeing.” With mixing and mastering handled this time by Ted Young and Josh Bonati, One Never Knows sees Lamere once again working with her and Alan’s son Dante Vega Lamere and co-producer Jared Artaud, with whom she curates the Vega Vault. One Never Knows will be released on June 14 via In the Red Records, with pre-orders now available.

In addition, a biography of Alan Vega co-authored by Lamere with Laura Davis-Chanin, titled Infinite Dreams – The Life of Alan Vega , will be published on June 18 via Backbeat Books. June 20 will then see Liz and Dante Vega Lamere reading excerpts from and signing copies of the book at The Bowery Electric in New York for a Suicide tribute event – Suicide Sally – hosted by Sally Can’t Dance; with tickets and additional information available via TicketWeb, other special guests include JG Thirlwell (Foetus), Eugene Hutz (Gogol Bordello), Bob Bert (Sonic Youth), LG Galleon (Dead Leaf Echo), and more, hosted by Vega’s Suicide band mate Martin Rev.





Liz Lamere

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, Instagram

In the Red Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Alan Vega

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, Instagram

Jared Artaud

Website, Facebook, Instagram

Jasmine Hurst

Website, YouTube, Instagram

Backbeat Books

Website



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)