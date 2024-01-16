



New York City electro/punk act Lip Critic has teased the release of the forthcoming debut album with the music video for “The Heart.” Shot and edited by Aaron Fenichell in a barn in Roxbury, NY with a frenetic and strobe-heavy style that mirrors the band’s sonic intensity, the video showcases Lip Critic’s dual-drummer and synth and sample-laden energy, with Bret Kaser’s lyrics addressing excess consumption and the resulting isolation and spiritual deficiency in the modern world. “The Heart” follows up on the “It’s the Magic” single, with both to be featured on Lip Critic’s eponymous full-length debut album, due to arrive later in 2024 on Partisan Records; further details will be forthcoming, while the band is currently planning to tour throughout the year, with a headlining tour to kick off this summer. Furthermore, the group will be performing a Brooklyn hometown show at Elsewhere (Zone 1) on February 22, and is also scheduled to appear at SXSW. A full listing of live dates and ticket links can be found on Lip Critic’s website.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)