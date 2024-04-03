



As the New York City electro/punk band’s debut album approaches its release date, Lip Critic has unveiled its fourth single, titled “In the Wawa (Convinced I’m a God).” The track and its accompanying video sees the band continuing to address the state of the modern world, touching on excess consumption, which results in isolation and degradation of the spirit, with lyrics like “Why would I stop / My decision is law” and “No matter what I choose, my timeline is a prison.” Shot by the band with Ariana Bowe and Will Derella, the video is a frenetic depiction of these themes, all following in the vein of previous singles like “The Heart,” “Miky Max,” and “It’s the Magic.” All four singles will be featured on Hex Dealer, Lip Critic’s full-length debut album, due to arrive on May 17 via Partisan Records; produced by Bret Kaser and Connor Kleitz, pre-orders for the album are available now on Bandcamp in vinyl and digital formats. The band has been noted for the dual-drumming attack of Danny Eberle and Ilan Natter, driven by Kaser’s vocals and Kleitz’s fusion of samples and heavy electronics resulting in an eclectic yet accessible punk/hardcore sound. Lip Critic will be celebrating the release of Hex Dealer with a small run of U.K. dates, with plans to book more show throughout the year.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)