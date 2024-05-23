



When not working within the rigidly intense confines of Killing Joke, Big Paul Ferguson pursues more relaxing endeavors, with the new formation known as Light of Eternity being the latest. Formed in August 2023, the project sees Ferguson collaborating with guitarist Pauly Williams and vocalist/bassist Fred Schreck, the trio working steadily over the ensuing months to craft what would become their debut EP. After the death of Killing Joke guitarist Kevin “Geordie” Walker in November of 2023, Ferguson has now devoted himself to Light of Eternity as a means to heal from the tragic loss, the band’s music presenting a vibrant blend of industrial, post-punk, electronic, and heavy rock that Flaming Pablum ‘s Alex Smith as “the sound of pure, propulsive catharsis and a bracing first shot across the bow.” Additionally, esteemed musician and blogger Joel Gausten calls the EP essential and “a high-water mark in the personal discographies of three musicians who’ve succeeded in embracing the strengths of their individual pasts while setting the foundation for an intriguing collective future.” Both Smith’s and Gausten’s articles also feature full reviews of the EP and additional background information about Light of Eternity, with June 1 marking the EP’s release date on Bandcamp.

Ferguson had released two solo albums under the moniker of BPF – 2018’s Remote Viewing, later expanded with remixes and additional tracks on 2022’s Remote Viewing – Reboot, and 2021’s Virtual Control, both available now via Cleopatra Records. He had previously collaborated with Schreck in the alt. rock band Crush, releasing a self-titled album in 1992; Schreck also leads goth/rock band The Ancients, the self-titled 1991 album also featuring contributions from Ferguson, and having most recently released Leveler in 2022. Based in Nashville, Schreck has also worked with former Psychedelic Furs guitarist John Aston in Satellite Paradiso. An accomplished sculptor, Ferguson also helms his Boneyard line of skull-and-bone jewelry cast in solid sterling silver. Williams is a member of punk/industrial act Chaos 8 since 2012, the band’s most recent release being 2021’s One Last Kiss EP.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)