



More than two years since the Seattle darkwave trio’s last single, Licorice Chamber is back with a new EP, titled Sentience. Led by Strap On Halo’s Layla Reyna and Marc Jones with bassist Joe Fox, the trio has been performing extensively throughout the Pacific Northwest since 2022‘s release of The Taste of Falling EP, with Sentience due to arrive on July 8; spearheaded by the “All I Ever Wanted” single, the EP explores themes of the human experience, with Fox stating that “the word ‘Sentience‘ expresses this notion in a single, beautiful word,” while Reyna adds that the EP for her “is both pain and pleasure, negative and positive, which my lyrics mirror within the human condition.” She also explains that the plan was to record a full-length album, with at least a dozen tracks prepared, “but time waits for no one” as the four songs on Sentience were recorded so effortlessly, leaving the remainder to be on hold until Licorice Chamber returns from the Grey Skies Tour.

Taking place from July 5 to August 2, the band will be joined by 2Libras and Replicas, performing in Tacoma, Kansas City, San Antonio, Medford, Portland, Seattle, and the band’s first west coast stops in Eureka and Maywood in California; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the band’s website. About the tour, Reyna comments, “It was an obvious choice to tour with Replicas and 2Libras. We are all from the greater Seattle area and promoters kept putting us on the same bill. So, I decided to invite them both along to tour. Not only do I enjoy their music, but we are all quite good friends as well. I feel that this will just solidify the friendship we all have. One of my favorite things to do is perform and tour. What better way than by doing so with friends?” Jones and Fox also express their excitement about making new friends and creatng deeper connections with the supporting bands and the audience.

Pre-orders for the Sentience EP are available now on Bandcamp in digital and CD formats.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)