



When she’s not applying ink to flesh or playing keys for ACTORS, Shannon Hemmett is basking in her own neon-soaked glory as the creative mastermind behind Leathers. Today, February 9 sees the release of her latest offering under the moniker, as “Crash” pulsates through the speakers with the project’s signature electro-pop style, the saccharine synths and emotive vocals relaying themes of danger; “‘Crash’ is about the literaly danger we find ourselves in,” Hemmett explains, “but also the tempting and insidious kind of trouble we can get into with the right company.” This single is now digitally available on Bandcamp and all streaming platforms via Artoffact Records, marking her first release of new material since last April’s “Fascination,” and her fifth standalone track since the 2021 Reckless EP. In addition, Leathers will be performing at the Cruel World Festival in Pasedena, CA on May 11, sharing the stage with the likes of Soft Cell, Adam Ant, The Mission U.K., ADULT., Zanias, Heavy 17, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Blondie, Duran Duran, and more; tickets and additional info can be found via the festival website.









Leathers

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Artoffact Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Cruel World Festival

Website, Facebook, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)