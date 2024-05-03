



After releasing the Reckless EP in 2021, Shannon Hemmett went on to release a handful of what seemed to be standalone singles under the banner of her Leathers solo outlet. Now, she has announced the release of the project’s full-length debut album, titled Ultraviolet; with “Divine” marking the first official single, the album is due to arrive on August 16 via Artoffact Records. “I got my hands dirty in every aspect of this record,” Hemmett explains, “not just with the songs and the lyrics, but making my own music videos, photographs, and designing an entire visual motif for the project. I find it so satisfying to create a total aesthetic.” Just as the aforementioned Reckless EP had compiled her preceding singles, so too will Ultraviolet feature the previously relesed tracks “Runaway,” “Highrise,” “Fascination,” “Crash,” and of course, the title track “,” as well as “Phantom Heart,” which originally appeared on Reckless. Ultraviolet is available to pre-order now on Bandcamp in digital, CD, and vinyl formats. Besides Leathers, Hemmett is best known as the keyboardist for Vancouver post-punk band ACTORS, and is also an accomplished tattoo artist.





Leathers

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Artoffact Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)