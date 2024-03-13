



“I’m the swine you love to hate.” So declares Le Destroy as the electro/industrial artist reveals the new single and video for “Me vs. You.” The song lyrically deals with pervasive negativity in modern society and the propensity for judgment and shame; with Le Destroy founder Kristina Olson stating that it’s a “defiant message against those who engage in ‘Us vs. Them’ behavior,” the song takes a turn in the second verse with the suggestion that there is more strength to be found in our similarities, “the ‘you’ realizing they’re actually more like the ‘me.'” Le Destroy goes on to say that the song is not political in nature, but is a response to the divisive nature of our society, with the accompanying video directed by Justin Purser and shot by Jean Carlos Falcon.







Mastered by Howie Weinberg, “Me vs. You” was written by Olson, mixed and co-produced by Danny Lohner (ex-Nine Inch Nails), with drums by Josh Freese (Nine Inch Nails, A Perfect Circle, Guns n’ Roses, Devo, Foo Fighters). The song serves as the introductory single to Le Destroy’s forthcoming debut album, titled Transhumanism, featuring 10 tracks of industrial, dance, punk, and electro/rock, its themes exploring consumerism, feminism, sexuality, bodily autonomy, and the oversaturation of technology. In the artist’s words, “You’d think with all this technology and social awareness we’d be growing and evolving and be able to have complex solutions to these complex problems, but it seems like we just can’t find common ground in our way forward.” Having previously been courted by major labels like Warner Bros. and Interscope, Transhumanism follows up on a series of standalone singles Le Destroy had released between 2018 and 2020, with the artist also having contributed three tracks to the Cyberpunk 2077 video game soundtrack.

Le Destroy

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)