



The duo of U.K. producer Steve Whitfield and French singer Fabrice Nau – collectively known as Scenius – have been pursuing their own dark pop flights of fancy for the past several years, with today’s release of “I Want More” paying the greatest homage yet to their influences. Originally recorded and released by CAN on the Flow Motion album in 1976, Scenius approaches the song with a distinctly reverent but modernist twist, blending vintage electronics with a contemporary polish that emphasizes the song’s radio appeal and showcases CAN’s widespread influence on the dancefloor-centered alternative music that came in their wake; as “I Want More” had been CAN’s first and only appearance on Top of the Pops, the song hints at the sounds later extrapolated on by the likes of Ultravox, New Order, LCD Soundsystem, and even Gorillaz. The accompanying sci-fi-themed video utilizes images created by Rodnae Production, edited by Kieron B. and Scenius. “I Want More” is available now digitally on Bandcamp, following up on the band’s Life is a Thing album released this past May.

With lyrics by Peter Gilmour, “I Want More” was written by the quartet of Holger Czukay, Michael Karoli, Jaki Liebezeit, and Irmin Schmidt; although he had departed from the band three years prior, former CAN vocalist Damo Suzuki most recently passed away on February 9, leaving Schmidt as the last surviving member of the classic CAN lineup.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)