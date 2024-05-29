



Obsession of Time has unveiled a new single, in which the Swedish synthpop trio has unveiled a new single, in which issues of maintaining vigilance in a democratic society. Released today, May 29, “Connecting the Dots” presents the band’s message on the value and responsibilities of citizenship, reminding listeners that democracy is not to be taken for granted; “In today’s polarized climate, there’s ample space for populists to control the narratives,” the band comments, “If we’re not careful, this can undermine the democracy we know today.” The song encourages fact-checking and critical thinking as a person’s best defense against misinformation, continuing the band’s long tradition of using the platform of music to inspire positive social change. “Connecting the Dots” follows up on Obsession of Time’s “Fission” and “Sorrows” singles, both released in 2023, leading up to a new album after 2022’s Onwards; the band also released the holiday single “Grown-Up Christmas List” in December. Obsession of Time was formed in the summer of 1988 by Andreas Ohlsson and Fredrik Frostengren, later joined by Jane Jarl; the group performed throughout Sweden until 1990, the three members going their separate ways before reuniting in 2015.





Obsession of Time

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)