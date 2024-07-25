



Kav Sandhu continues to pay homage to his friend and bandmate Andy Rourke with “Lost Myself” serving as the latest single from the duo’s forthcoming debut album as Blitz Vega. Stating that the song was both his and Rourke’s favorite song on the album, Sandhu explains that although the song was written in 2019, he rewrote the lyrics in early 2023 while visiting Rourke in the hospital; as Sandhu says, “It was inspired by our journeys of losing people and the moments of dealing with grief, trying to find the balance to be able to get on with life,” the song is now his personal reflection on Rourke’s passing, which occurred on May 19, 2023. Directed by Sandhu with editor Sergio Bonacci Lapalma and Martin J Pickering, with additional footage by Mikey Fombona, the video for “Lost Myself” features archival footage of Rourke’s contributions to Blitz Vega in the studio and onstage interspersed with shots of Sandhu in the midst of a California road trip.







“Lost Myself” follows up on the “Love City” single, with the forthcoming Northern Gentleman debut due to arrive on September 27 on FutureSonic Records; much of the album had been completed with Rourke prior to his passing, with Sandhu vowing to him that he would complete it, putting on the final touches in the latter months of 2023. Rourke is best remembered as the founding bassist for The Smiths, and had also been a member of darkwave and alt. rock group D.A.R.K., featuring Olé Koretsky and the late Dolores O’Riordan, best known as the vocalist for The Cranberries. The Blitz Vega live lineup now consists of keyboardist Asa Brown, guitarists Greg Gent and Rex Roulette, drummer Craif Eriksson, and George Yelding filling Rourke’s position on bass. Titled in tribute to Rourke, Northern Gentleman was produced by Rourke, Sandhu, Will Kennedy, Jagz Kooner, and Z-Trip, with instrumental contributions by violinists Eliza James and Rebecca Schlappich-Charles, violist Jayne Chou, cellist Danica Pinner, vocalist Peggy Kennedy, and keyboardist Phil Galloni. Pre-saves for Northern Gentleman are available now via most major digital outlets.

Blitz Vega

Facebook, SoundCloud, YouTube, Instagram

Andy Rourke

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Instagram

Kav Blaggers

Facebook, SoundCloud, YouTube, Instagram

FutureSonic Records

Website, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)