



CrowJane – the post-punk and goth/rock moniker of Heather Galipo – has revealed a new single in which she unleashes her ire against sexism and the injustices directed toward women in the current social and political climate. “Savage” follows up on her Bound to Me EP, with the song taking a more confrontational and aggressive sound that traces back to Galipo’s punk roots; with fellow Los Angeles musicians Christine Lynise (Guilty Strangers) and Mika Carlson (SETI) providing additional vocals, CrowJane states that the three joined forces “on the frustrations of religion and politics gaining control of our bodies currently and historically.” She goes on to cite the overturn of Roe v. Wade, the banning of abortion in various cities and states in the U.S., political and Presidential candidates, the historical context of torture and murder of women and male allies accused of witchcraft, and the 2004 nonfiction book Caliban and the Witch: Women, the Body and Primitive Accumulation authored by Silvia Federici as primary inspirations behind the song. “Her book demonstrates historically that capitalism and patriarchy were not the only possible paths out of the Middle Ages,” CrowJane explains, “and that this economic and social system is the product of a relentless process of domination of lands and female bodies.”







Produced by Paul Roessler (Josie Cotton, Nina Hagen) and Daniel Muñoz (45 Grave, Guilty Strangers), “Savage” was co-written with drummer Shok (Daniel Ash, Josie Cotton), and features Ali Breault on bass and Lisa Lex on synth. The single was released digitally today, May 14, via Kitten Robot Records, and serves as a precursor for more music to arrive in 2024; the single follows up on CrowJane’s Bound to Me EP, released in November of 2023.

In addition, CrowJane will be performing a series of tour dates in July, following a Pride appearance at the Echoplex in Los Angeles on June 22 for Nightmare Market’s Lesbian Goth Night. The tour will see the artist performing in San Diego, Portland, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, and more; a full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on CrowJane’s website.

