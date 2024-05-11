



From his forthcoming SPRAWL_ album, Joey Gonzalez – a.k.a. Joey Blush – has revealed the latest single under the moniker of Blush Response, titled “False Consciousness.” The track marks the album’s second single, and is one of two tracks to feature vocals by Marc Heal, best known for his work with such trailblazing industrial and electro/rock outfits as Cubanate and C-Tec, as well as his solo output under his own name and MC Lord of the Flies, and numerous collaborations with PIG, Jerico One>, Silver Walks, Pigface, and more; expressing his excitement when Heal approached him to contribute to the track, Blush comments that “His vocals and lyrics really took the track to another level and the record would not be the same without him.” Heal also appears on “In Authority,” the closing track on SPRAWL_, which is due for release on July 5 via Artoffact Records. Having previously worked with such labels as Sonic Groove, Schematic Music Company, Ant-Zen, Basic Unit Productions, and others while operating his own Megastructure_ imprint, Blush goes on to say, “I’ve been following Artoffact for a while and am excited to be part of the family considering they release some of my favorite artists around (Front Line Assembly, cEvin Key, etc). Artoffact were really good and receptive to my sound and that’s what I care about the most.” SPRAWL_ is available to pre-order in digital and CD formats on Bandcamp; Blush also recently appears on Black Asteroid’s Infinite Darkness album, released on May 3, also via Arotffact.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)