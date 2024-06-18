



Since the mid ’80s, Ian Williams has been pursuing his own experiments in electronic composition, with today’s reveal of “Chronopolis” offering the latest example. Titled after a short story by J.G. Ballard, the song presents an architectural mix of emotive soundscapes and cold sequences, the sound mirrored by the hyperkinetic visuals of the accompanying music video; shot in Canary Wharf in London, the video shines a spotlight on modern anxieities of corporate surveillance of the workforce – facial recognition, keystroke logging, spyware, etc. – touching on the ensuing subjugation of workers in to a hive mind mentality.







“Chronopolis” follows up on “The Light at the End of the World” as the latest single from Williams’ Slow-Motion Apocalypse, released via his own Slaughterback imprint on November 3, 2023, and available now in digital and CD formats. The album follows up on 2021’s All Becomes Desert, and 2019’s The Dream Extortionists; Williams has also produced four albums for the Ijad Dance Company, and composed the soundtracks to French documentarion Eric Michel’s Les Blessures Invisibles (Invisible Wounds) and Le Mystère Lucie (Code Name Lucy), the latter of which is due to arrive in July of this year.





Ian Williams/Slaughterback

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)