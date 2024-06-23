



ParaLuna Records – the new imprint founded by Giant Monsters on the Horizon mastermind Vinnie Saletto – has released its second compilation of 2024, titled Transversal. Curated by Tess LaCoell (Violet Wanda, Lesbian Dance Theory) with Lela Marionette (DJ Marionette, Wandering Whispers), the collection is a celebration and showcase of transgender artists from around the world – among them are Dea Decay, Jordana, Valor 13, Zvrra, Tears For the Dying, Ghostromper, Hyperestis, Cameron Evesque Davis, with Violet Wana and DJ Marionette naturally contributing their own tracks. Quoting industrial/rocker Betty X, LaCoell states, “Artists help artists!” citing the label’s previous Retronomicon compilation released this past February, which had been assembled in support of Charles Levi; as such, proceeds from Transversal will be donated to the Marsha P. Johnson Institute’s Starship Fellowship, which exists to empower and provide resources for black trans creatives and combat transphobia in artistic spaces, named for that activist model who founded groups like the Gay Liberation Front (GLF) and Street Transvestite Action Revolutionaries (STAR), as well as the drag performance troupe Hot Peaches. LaCoell continues, “helping other trans artist, specially the most vulnerable and discriminated against among us, was our big draw in picking our charity.” Transversal is now available on Bandcamp, and marks the third release from ParaLuna Records, following the aforementioned Retronomicon compilation, and the remix album Giants Monsters on the Horizon vs. Violet Wanda. Violet Wanda is also among the artists to be featured on ReGen Magazine ‘s forthcoming Big Hit Radio compilation paying tribute to activist industrial act Die Warzau, contributing a rendition of “Radiation Babies.” This collection is expected to be released in early 2025.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)