



Graham “Dids” Dowdall has been actively exploring the bounds of electronic, rock, post-punk, and other esoteric forms of music since the late ’70s, operating under the moniker of Gagarin since late 1995. Now, he has announced the release of a new album, with the video for “Lomea” offering the first taste of what Komorebi has to offer. “It started out as a piece designed for a dance event on Box Hill in Surrey,” Dids explains about the track, which makes use of field recordings made by some of his students; “I was reading about the fabled place Lomea – which may or may not have been a small island in the sea near where I live in Margate – and that idea of historical truth and fantasy informed my approach to changing it.” As such, the video created by Dizgo follows the blend of the song’s original pastoral vision with the elements of light and dark that permeate the whole of Komorebi. “He filmed on a piece of land that may have been how Lomea would have looked, but with a high voltage electronic topping,” Dids says further, “so there is a bleakness in parts of it that is tempered through optimism and lighter elements.”







With its title taken from a Japanese word referring to how sunlight is seen and felt through leaves and branches, Komorebi follows up on 2020’s The Great North Wood and the 2022 Edgelands EP. The album’s roots stem from Dowdall’s work in the early ’80s drumming for Nico, with the album track “Saeta” presenting an updated version of the legendary artist/model’s 1981 single of the same name, which he created as part of a soundtrack he was composing for Solitude – a film directed by Nina Danino about Nico. Two more pieces were created as part of a commission to create a soundscape for the aforementioned Wonderdusk dance event, with the rest of the album taking shape during his recovery from chemotherapy treatments following a diagnosis of advanced bladder cancer in the early summer of 2023. He goes on to say that the album is not doom-laden, focusing on optimism and looking to the future. Komorebi is due for release on April 12 via Geo Records, with pre-orders available now on Bandcamp. Furthermore, Gagarin will be performing a series of live dates in London, Rochester, Brighton, Manchester, Lincoln, and Gravesend throughout March and April; a full listing of dates and ticket links can be found on the Gagarin website.

Besides Nico, Dowdall has worked with Manchester cult post-punk group Ludus, acclaimed composer John Cale, dance pop duo Sonexuno, Eric Random & The Bedlamites, and has been a member of art rock group Pere Ubu since 2007.

Gagarin

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)