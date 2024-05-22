



From the Finnish goth/industrial act’s soon-to-be-released album comes the music video for “My Desire,” the latest single from Lamori. “Imagine if Vecna, the nefarious antagonist from Stranger Things, had an even more sinister twin,” says the band about the song and video, which was shot by Jonathan Carlsson; the band further comments, “We wanted to create something truly frightening and scary,” while also assuring viewers and listeners that “we’re all really just soft and sweet mummy boys who go to church every Sunday,” despite the diabolical imagery.







“My Desire” is the fourth single from the forthcoming Neon Blood Fire album after “Insomnia,” “Dark Messiah,” and “Ave Valkyria,” which had been previously featured on the band’s self-released Ave Valkyria EP this past December. With a European summer tour planned to celebrate the album’s release, Neon Blood Fire is due to arrive on May 24 via WormHoleDeath Recordin digital and CD formats, as well as a limited edition blood red vinyl. The album follows up on 2020’s Neo Noir and 2016’s To Die Once Again.





