



With a new album on the horizon, masked electro/EBM act Kontravoid has unveiled the “Reckoning” single, along with an accompanying music video. Following up on the “For What It Is” single, “Reckoning” marks the second taste of the forthcoming Detachment album, which sees the Canadian L.A.-based artist continuing to pursue a signature blend of dark, catchy melodies with gothic atmospheres and gritty electronics; directed and edited by Kontravoid’s Cameron Findlay, the video for “Reckoning” features anime-inspired character designs and animation by Alec MacKenzie of BadBluePrints. Findlay further explains the video to have drawn from the works of Yoshiaki Kawajiri (Wicked City, Ninja Scroll, Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust), as well as Heavy Metal Magazine, and comic book titles like Spawn and Preacher . “Once Alec and I starting talking about a creative direction for the video we realized that we both share the same appreciation for a style of animation from the ’90s and early 2000s, and wanted to achieve something similar with the video.”







As stated, “Reckoning” and “For What It Is” will be featured on Detachment, which marks Kontravoid’s fourth studio effort, following up on 2019’s Too Deep; mixed and mastered by Ewan Kay, Detachment is due for release on March 1 via Artoffact Records, with pre-orders now available on Bandcamp in digital, CD, and vinyl formats. Of the album, Findlay comments that the title is “more or less” the theme, “referring to being disconnected from reality,” with the mask serving as a visual extension, while the sound takes influence from freestyle and modern electronics. Since the last album, Kontravoid also released the Live From the Void album in 2020, the Faceless EP in 2021, and the Kris Baha remix of “Judgment” in 2022.





