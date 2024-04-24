



As the electro/EBM artist’s latest album is earning considerable acclaim, Kontravoid will be embarking on a European tour from April 25-May 17. With stops including major cities in Greece, Austria, France, Spain, Slovakia, and the U.K., the tour celebrates the release of the masked Canadian artist’s fourth studio album, Detachment, which was released on March 1 via Arfoffact Records; the concluding date of the tour will see Kontravoid performing at the esteemed Wave Gotik Treffen festival in Leipzig, Germany, with other acts on the bill for this year including Nitzer Ebb, Gothminister, Death Love Veronica, Clock DVA, Echoberyl , The Cassandra Complex, Psyclon Nine, Megaherz, In Strict Confidence, Diva Destruction, Statiqbloom, Årabrot, Christian Death, and more. A full listing of bands and additional information can be found on the festival’s website, while a full list of Kontravoid’s European tour dates and ticket links are available via the artist’s website.







Furthermore, April 23 saw the reveal of the video for the title track, “Detachment,” as the final music video from the album. Created by Sean McGuirk, the clip is presented in a retro aesthetic akin to a 1980’s instructional or demonstration video, with Kontravoid’s Cameron Findlay removing his trademark mask and performing with an unbroken stare; the results are both comical and disturbing, suitable to the song’s lyrical themes of “Detachment from ourselves,” and “being disconnected from reality in some way.” The video for “Detachment” follows up on “For What it Is,” “Reckoning,” and “Losing Game,” the latter of which featuring Nuovo Testamento vocalist Chelsey Crowley. Detachment is available now via Bandcamp in digital, CD, and vinyl formats.





Kontravoid

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Artoffact Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Wave Gotik Treffen

Website, Facebook, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)