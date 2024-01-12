



40 years and still going strong, the Ultra Heavy Beat marches on as KMFDM has revealed “Let Go” as the introductory single to the band’s forthcoming album. Having made its premiere on January 11 via Spill Magazine , the song is an electro-fuelled rocker with blazing dancehall synths, funky guitars and horn samples, a thrusting beat, and acerbic and anthemic lyrics – in other words, all the qualities that have made KMFDM a pioneering artistic force since 1984 – Walking the walk, talking the walk, and ready to rock!

Accompanying the single is a music video that also serves as a preview of what audiences can expect from the upcoming North American tour; directed and edited by Justin Hill, “Let Go” is presented in a shortened video edit utilizing footage provided by James McKenna and the legion of KMFDM fans from the 2022 tour for HYËNA.







Let Go marks the 23rd studio album from KMFDM, comprised of 11 tracks full of the band’s signature mix of industrial, rock, dub, metal, funk, techno, and all points in between. Mixed and mastered by Benjamin Lawrenz, and with the signature cover artwork by Aidan “BRUTE” Hughes, the record is a leaner, meaner offering from the core lineup of Sascha “Käpt’n K” Konietzko, Lucia Cifarelli, Andy Selway, and Andee Blacksugar, with no guest appearances other than longtime friend and KMFDM family member MC Ocelot. Due for release on February 2 via Metropolis Records, pre-orders for Let Go in digital, CD, and vinyl formats are available now on Bandcamp and Amazon.

The 40th Anniversary Tour begins on March 6 and concludes on March 28, with stops including Atlanta, Baltimore, New York City, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Milwaukee, Denver, Albuquerque, San Diego, Los Angeles, Seattle, and more. Serving as the support acts for the toue will be friends and Metropolis label mates Morlocks for the east coast dates, while Chicago coldwave staple Cyanotic will open in the midwest. Tickets for the 40th Anniversary Tour are now on sale, with a full listing of dates available via KMFDM’s Facebook page. Morlocks’ Praise the Iconoclast was released via Metropolis on October 6, featuring a guest appearance by Konietzko; both the album and Cyanotic’s The After Effect appeared on ReGen Magazine ‘s “Top 50 Albums of 2023.”





