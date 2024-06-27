



Through his own myriad monikers, FiXT co-founder Klayton (Celldweller, Scandroid, Circle of Dust) has already demonstrated a prolific and highly collaborative spirit, now engaging in a new endeavor with author/producer Joshua Viola, called Bit Bot Media. Having worked together on the Blackstar novel and score, the “Unshakeable” music video from Celldweller’s 2012 album Wish Upon a Blackstar, and Viola’s The Bane of Yoto novel, the pair had already forged a formidable partnership, with Klayton stating, “It seemed inevitable that we’d form a company to do what we love on a much deeper level with Bit Bot, with an emphasis on our passion for multimedia.” With FiXT co-founder James Rhodes also involved in the partnership, Bit Bot Media will be focused on the creation of original motion pictures and video games for multiple consoles and mobile platforms, as well as licensed comics, music, and other forms of merch. Viola comments, “Klayton and I share an ambitious vision for Bit Bot, reflected in our corporate identity,” going on to emphasize the duo’s dedication to world building “one Bit at a time.”







Several projects are already underway, most notably the Scandroid: Lost Horizon video game, which sees Bit Bot collaborating with London-based FreakZone Games. Based on Klayton’s synthwave project of the same name, and sharing the title of the forthcoming album, Lost Horizon will be a retro side-scroller beat ’em up featuring cyberpunk pixel art; the album acts as a de facto soundtrack, with Shirley Jackson Award-nominated writer Sean Eads working with Viola to author an accompanying novella and comic book.

On the end of motion pictures, Bit Bot is partnering with Canada’s Raven Banner Entertainment, with Klayton and Viola serving as executive producers on two of the company’s upcoming titles. The first of which, Deathstalker is directed by Steven Kostanski (The Void, V/H/S/94) and starring Daniel Bernhardt (Atomic Blonde, John Wick), with Slash of Guns N’ Roses also credited as an executive producer. The second is Deathgasm II: Goremageddon, the sequel to the 2015 horror/comedy Deathgasm, both directed by Jason Howden. Bit Bot Media will also soon be launching the sci-fi themed Outland apparel line. Further information on the company’s proceedings can be found via social media and by signing up to the Bit Bot newsletter.







Meanwhile, FiXT remains as prodigious as ever with its output as an independent label, with the last week showcasing several single releases from the imprint’s artists, two of which come from Ars Nikonov. Under his cyberpunk industrial bass moniker of Kodeseven is the “Prototype” single, created in collaboration with Rhianna “REEBZ” Evans, and released today, June 27, while “Don’t Change the Rhythm” arrives from his more synthwave focused Fury Weekend, released on June 25.











Released on June 26 was the “Echoes” single, which sees HIGHSOCIETY and BVLVNCE pushing their collective love of metalcore and electronic to their utmost, calling the track is “a testament to our musical kinship.” Conceptually, the song is about anxiety and avoidant attachments, the culmination of the two artists’ long association and desire to work together and further delve into the cybernetic merger of heavy electronics and metal.







Midwest rock act Fight the Fade released “Next Sunrise” on June 21, while June 19 saw the reveal of “Panic,” the latest from electro/rock act The Anix , marking the third single from the artist’s upcoming sixth album.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)