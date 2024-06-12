



In the spring of 2020, Japanese noisemaker KK Null and Swiss guitarist Joel Gilardini teamed up to release the Psychic Drones project, providing the pair an outlet to pursue a chaotic blend of drone, dark ambient, and noisy sound design. Now, the pair have announced the third entry in the series, due to be released on July 19; calling it “a full-dimensional sonic journey inside the human psyche and its deepest shades,” KK Null explains that Psychic Drones can be as abrasive and explosive as it can be meditative and introverted, allowing he and Gilardini to explore the full range of their capabilities. The duo promises the result to be an emotional auditory experience utilizing spatial mixing and organic and synthetic sound design. Psychic Drones 2 was released on March 4, 2022, preceded by the first album in November of 2020; pre-orders for Psychic Drones 3 in digital and limied edition CD formats will become available on Friday, June 28.

KK Null – a.k.a. Kazuyuki Kishino – is also known for his work in progressive hardcore act Zeni Geva, and has collaborated with artists as varied as Merzbow, Yona-Kit, Z’EV, Sonic Youth, Mike Patton, OvO, John Zorn, and the late Steve Albini. A self-described sound researcher and experimentalist, Joel Gilardini has performed in groups like Mulo Muto, The Land of the Snow, and Black Machineries.

