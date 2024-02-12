



When Bauhaus first released “She’s in Parties” in 1983, who could have predicted that the song would become a veritable anthem for goth/rock and post-punk, going on to become one of the band’s most widely covered tracks. Adding his mark to that long legacy is Pete Burns as he reveals the music video for the Kill Shelter cover, which originally appeared on the Honoris III Bauhaus tribute compilation, released in 2022 via Unknown Pleasures Records, Industrial Complexx, and Soil Records. “I always loved the extended version of ‘She’s in Parties,’ and I wanted to pay homage to that heady mix of alternative pop and blissed-out dub that they captured back in the day,” Burns explains, going on to talk about Kill Shelter’s version featuring bass by Alan Haggarty and some spontaneous guitar improvisations that subtly deviate from the traditional approach; he concludes, “I learned a lot during the process, and that new-found freedom is definitely being taken forward in my forthcoming material.” The song also features backing vocals by Lynsey Burns, while the accompanying video sees Burns in an appropriately striking monochromatic performance, with Maus also appearing as the model. The single follows the December 2023 reissue of Kill Shelter’s Damage debut.









Kill Shelter

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Unknown Pleasures Records

Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Industrial Complexx

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, Instagram

Soil Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)