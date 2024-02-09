



Kati Rán is no stranger to the Nordic world as she is best known for her work in film and video games, most notably her collaborations with Trevor Morris for the Netflix series Vikings: Valhalla. Now signed to Scart Reocrds, the Dutch artist has announced her second studio album, titled SÁLA, whose themes explore the healing power of feminine narratives throughout Norse mythology; named for the Old Norse word for “soul” and “sea,” the album was recorded in a barn near the ice caves and lava stone of Húsafell, Iceland, as well as various locations in Finland, Norway, and The Netherlands. “My new album has been tenuously crafted and produced and is curated by my many years of writing, researching, and traveling the Northern landscapes,” Rán explains, having worked with producers Jaani Peuhu (Swallow the Sun, IANAI, Lord of the Lost, Hallatar) and Christopher Juul (Heilung) and several guest musicians, including extreme metal vocalists Gaahl (Wyrd, Wardruna) and Mitch Harris (Napalm Death), Norwegian jazz musician Karl Seglem, Borgar Magnason (Björk, Sígur Rós, Brian Eno), the Umbra Icelandic female choir, Gealdýr, Yana Veva (Theodor Basterd), Sól Geirsdóttir and Varg Saastad (Völuspá Band), and Páll Guðmunsson (Sígur Rós, Hilmar Örn Hilmarsson, Steindór Anderssen). “Stone Pillars” serves as the introductory single from SÁLA, which is due for release via Svart Records on May 24 in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, with pre-orders now available. The album follows nine years after her LYS debut, with Rán having released several standalone singles in the interim.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)