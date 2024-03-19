



Hailing from Berlin, Kara Delik is no ordinary band as the trio of Barış Öner, Eilis Frawley, and Andi Sommer have crafted a truly international conglomeration of influences. Over the course of the four Singularities EPs over the past year, the band’s music blends psychedelic dub, Anatolian rock and post-punk, and Neue Deutsche Welle taking the group to several festivals across the continent; now, the band is poised to conduct a European Singularities Tour spanning 11 dates from April 17-27. with stops including Bruxelles, Rotterdamm, Paris, Nürnberg, Erfurt, Münster, and more. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the Powerline Agency website. The band was formed in 2020, with Öner on saz, Sommer on bass/synths, and Drawley on drums; prior to Kara Delik, Öner was a member of Istanbul Ghetto Club, Sommer from Yacht Communism and Henry Fonda, and Frawley from Laura Lee & The Jetters and Anika. The band released the Tamam debut in 2022, with the four Singularities EPs appearing consecutively in 2023 – I on February 17, II on April 21, III on September 29, and finally IV on December 8.





















