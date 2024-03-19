Mar 2024 19

News: Kara Delik announces dates for European tour in support of 2023 EP series0

Hailing from Berlin, Kara Delik is no ordinary band as the trio of Barış Öner, Eilis Frawley, and Andi Sommer have crafted a truly international conglomeration of influences. Over the course of the four Singularities EPs over the past year, the band’s music blends psychedelic dub, Anatolian rock and post-punk, and Neue Deutsche Welle taking the group to several festivals across the continent; now, the band is poised to conduct a European Singularities Tour spanning 11 dates from April 17-27. with stops including Bruxelles, Rotterdamm, Paris, Nürnberg, Erfurt, Münster, and more. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the Powerline Agency website. The band was formed in 2020, with Öner on saz, Sommer on bass/synths, and Drawley on drums; prior to Kara Delik, Öner was a member of Istanbul Ghetto Club, Sommer from Yacht Communism and Henry Fonda, and Frawley from Laura Lee & The Jetters and Anika. The band released the Tamam debut in 2022, with the four Singularities EPs appearing consecutively in 2023 – I on February 17, II on April 21, III on September 29, and finally IV on December 8.
 

 

 

 

 
