



Swedish-born industrial/rock artist Tim Sköld and Kiwi industrial/nü-metal band Kaosis have both demonstrated a propensity for dynamic collaboration, so it’s perhaps only natural that the two would eventually join forces. Kaosis vocalist Xen refers to the appropriately titled “Memory Never Dies” as a celebration of childhood, with both the song and video paying homage to several key figures in the band’s development; as Sköld’s work in such groups as KMFDM/MDFMK, Front Line Assembly, ohGr, and his solo SKOLD outings, he puts forth an extended guitar solo that adds to the song’s climactic energy, suitable to it being crafted as a tribute to wrestling superstar James Hellwig, better known as The Ultimate Warrior, who passed away on April 8, 2014. “Warrior introduced to me the value of entertaining as a performer,” Xen explains, stating that the bombastic personality and immutable presence had a tremendous impact on how he approaches his own live performance; he goes on to call Sköld an icon “of equal prowess.” As a further nod to the artists’ roots, the accompanying video features Kaosis and Sköld performing in an abandoned industrial yard, with the background prominently featuring the Weyland-Yutani company logo from the ALIEN film series (famously co-opted by EBM artist :Wumscut:).







“Memory Never Dies” is the latest single from the forthcoming album We Are the Future, the sophomore full-length effort from Kaosis. The song follows up on the March release of Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat., the band’s complete re-recording of the rare debut album from nü-metal act Slipknot, featuring that band’s original vocalist Anders Colsefni. Past releases have seen Kaosis collaborating with the likes of Tony Campos (Static-X, Fear Factory, ex-MINISTRY), guitarist Logan Mader (Once Human, ex-Machine Head), and Waylon Revis (REVillusion, A Killer’s Confession, ex-Mushroomhead), Jeffrey Nothing (ex-Mushroomhead), drummer Jeremiah Stratton (American Head Charge, Hed PE) and guitarist Peredur ap Gwynedd (Pendulum). A release date for We Are the Future has not yet been revealed, though the album will feature previous singles “Sink into Grey” and “Breaking the Fallen.”

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)