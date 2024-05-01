



Kaosis has been gradually revealing tracks from the forthcoming sophomore album, with each consecutive song showing a formidable array of guest appearances. For the latest single, titled “God Inside,” the Kiwi industrial/nü-metal band adds Chimaira’s Mark Hunter to the ranks, eschewing his more aggressive metal and hardcore tone for an emotive melody that according to guitarist Djinnobi emphasizes the influence of Nine Inch Nails and Fear Factory on the group. Vocalist and producer Xen adds about Hunter’s contribution, “He absolutely crushed this. His dominance and controlled savagery are at its finest,” while hype dancer Monshi explains about the song’s themes, “‘God Inside’ is about looking inside for strenght and inspiration; not to external gods.”







As with the past video releases from the upcoming We Are the Future, “God Inside” features Hunter and Kaosis performing in an abandoned warehouse, created digitally to reflect the band’s industrial influences, which Djinnobi says Kaosis wears proudly. Mastered by Howie Weinberg, We Are the Future will also feature drummer Jeremiah Stratton (American Head Charge, Hed PE) and guitarist Peredur ap Gwynedd (Pendulum); past releases have seen Kaosis collaborating with Tim Sköld (SKOLD, ex-KMFDM/MDFMK, ex-Front Line Assembly), bassist Tony Campos (Static-X, Fear Factory, ex-MINISTRY), guitarist Logan Mader (Once Human, ex-Machine Head), Björn Strid (Soilwork), Benji Webbe (Skindred), Marc Rizzo (Ill Niño, ex-Soulfly), Cristian Machado (Lions at the Gate, ex-Ill Niño), Gavin “DJ Lyfe” Koppel (ex-Incubus), Brian “Yap” Barry (One Minute Silence), Leor “DJ Lethal” Dimant (Limp Bizkit, ex-House of Pain), Sid Wilson (Slipknot), Waylon Revis (REVillusion, A Killer’s Confession, ex-Mushroomhead), and Jeffrey Nothing (ex-Mushroomhead). March 14 of this year saw the release of Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat., Kaosis’ complete re-recording with original Slipknot vocalist Anders Colsefni of that band’s rare debut album. Due to arrive via Rail Records, a final release date for We Are the Future has yet to be announced.

Furthermore, Kaosis will be embarking on the Brave Nu World Tour this summer, taking the band through the U.K. and Europe from June 26-August 3, and also featuring Australia’s Piston Fist and Sin Soto, as well as Slipknot tribute act The Feeders, and The Prodigy tribute act Firestarters. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found via the tour website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)