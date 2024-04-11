



The last two years have been busy for KANGA as she released her fourth album, toured with the likes of Kælan Mikla, My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, and ADULT., and collaborated with Trace Amount, Miss Trezz, and Delerium. Now, she has joined forces with Ukrainian musician/producer Alex Yarmak for a new project, Backpool. Taking on a heavier and more aggressive tonality than either artist’s previous output, the duo describes the sound of Backpool as “post liminal bedroom metal,” with today’s reveal of the “I Feel Fine” single and its corresponding music video directed by General Violence marking the band’s debut. Yarmak and KANGA have been working on Backpool for the past year, with more music to follow as 2024 progresses. KANGA released her Under Glass album via Artoffact Records this past October, earning a spot in ReGen ‘s Top 50 Albums of 2023; she is currently scheduled to perform at this year’s Dark Force Festival, with tickets available now via EventBrite. Yarmak is also a member of Kiev metalcore act Beyond the Sunset, and created a remix for “Consequence” by industrial/metal act Circle of Dust, released as a standalone remix in 2021 and the following year on Circle of Dust [Remixed].





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)